CNS Latest Top Stories

  • Bishop Paprocki welcomes candidates, catechumens

    Bishop Paprocki welcomes candidates, catechumens On the weekend of March 4-5, which was the first weekend of Lent, 319 people from 62 places (61 parishes and the Eastern Illinois University Newman Center) came to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception to take part in the Rite of Election of Catechumens and of the Call to Continuing Conversion of Baptized Catholics. They were accompanied by the priests, deacons, sponsors, godparents, families and friends who traveled with them. Read More

  • Coverage enhanced for Catholic radio in Springfield

    Coverage enhanced for Catholic radio in Springfield Like its flashy television sibling, your chance of finding the right radio station that delivers the niche programming you enjoy continues on its upward trajectory. Perhaps the ultimate “niche” programming is religious programming. And Catholic radio, more specifically, is growing, albeit at a much quieter (think “contemplative”) pace. Read More

  • Chineke receives ministry of lector at St. Meinrad Seminary

    Chineke receives ministry of lector at St. Meinrad Seminary Peter Chineke, a seminarian for the Springfield diocese, was among 18 students at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology to be received into the ministry of lector on March 2 in the seminary’s St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel. Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of the archdiocese of Louisville presided at the installation. Read More

  • Two priests of Springfield diocese become U.S. citizens

    Two priests of Springfield diocese become U.S. citizens Two international priests who serve at parishes in the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois became new citizens on Feb. 10. Father Valery Safari Burusu, parochial vicar of St. Mary Parish, Taylorville; St. Rita Parish, Kincaid and Holy Trinity Parish, Stonington became a U.S. citizen at a naturalization ceremony at the historic Old State Capitol in Springfield. Also taking the oath of citizenship was Father Macario Torres-Torres, OFM, a native of Mexico and parochial vicar at St. Francis Solanus Parish in Quincy. Read More

  • Funeral Mass held for Dr. Forstall, long-time friend of diocese

    Funeral Mass held for Dr. Forstall, long-time friend of diocese A funeral Mass was held March 10 for Dr. James C. Forstall of Springfield who died March 3 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. Forstall, 85, was a member of St. Agnes Parish and served the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois for many years in several capacities including, among other things, a member of the Black Catholic Commission. Bishop Thomas John Paprocki conferred the Magnificat Award on Forstall in 2013. Read More

  • Sacred Heart-Griffin High School hires first lay principal

    Sacred Heart-Griffin High School hires first lay principal Kara Rapacz, current assistant principal specializing in curriculum and instruction, has been selected as Sacred Heart-Griffin High School’s (SHG) new principal for the 2017-2018 school year. The Sherman native is a doctoral candidate in the educational leadership program at Concordia University. Read More

  • Teaching and exposition of sacred relics at cathedral March 23

    Teaching and exposition of sacred relics at cathedral March 23 Father Carlos Martins of the Companions of the Cross will present “Sacred Relics of the Saints: Treasures of the Church” at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Springfield on Thursday, March 23 at 7 p.m. Father Martins’ special ministry aims to teach about the exposition of the holy objects. He will bring with him more than 150 relics, some as old as 2,000 years. Read More

  • Cerveny assumes development role at Catholic Charities

    Cerveny assumes development role at Catholic Charities Amber Cerveny has begun her new responsibilities as development coordinator for Catholic Charities. “Amber brings a great deal of enthusiasm and knowledge to her new position,” said Steven Roach, executive director of Catholic Charities. “She has expressed her genuine passion for the mission of Catholic Charities and is eager to put her faith in action.” Read More

  Daily Readings

    Daily Scripture readings for the weeks of March 19 and 26. Read More

  Diocesan Datebook

    Daily events occuring throughout the Diocese. Read More

  Bishop Paprocki's Public Schedule

    Bishop Paprocki's public schedule for the weeks of March 19 and 26. Read More

  Official Appointments

    Official appointments from the Office of the Bishop Canonical Administrator Reverend T. Joseph Havrilka is appointed Canonical Administrator of St. John Neumann School, Maryville, while retaining his duties as Pastor of Mother of Perpetual Help Parish, Maryville, effective March 4, 2017. Appointments Concluded Very Reverend Jeffrey H. Goeckner, V.F. concludes his appointment as Canonical Administrator of St. John Neumann School, Maryville, while retaining his duties as Pastor of St. Boniface Parish, Edwardsville, as Dean of the Alton Deanery, and as President of Father McGivney Catholic High School, Glen Carbon, effective March 4, 2017. Reverend Paul A. Habing concludes his appointment Read More

  • Seize opportunities to understand, be understood

    “We don’t wear that around here.” A Muslim woman in Decatur reports that she received this reaction from a woman in the place where both were shopping. The woman was referring to the Muslim hijab or veil. Read More

  • May named to all-state academic team

    May named to all-state academic team Routt Catholic High School senior Patrick May, son of Michelle and Michael May, has been named an honorable mention recipient to the Illinois High School Association All-State Academic Team. He was chosen from 475 students who were nominated by their principals and is one of only 50 students selected.   Read More

  • ‘Whole life’ approach embraced by marchers

    Before this year’s March for Life, seven major Catholic organizations sent a letter to the president and congressional leaders asking them “to prioritize human life and to promote policies that will enable life to flourish.” Read More

  • What it means to hunger and thirst for holiness

    Though the weather has not been all that bad this winter, I am ready for spring to get here. I like my lemonade (or Arnold Palmer, which is half tea and half lemonade) as my drink of choice when I go out for a meal. I get frustrated when restaurants tell me, “We do not have lemonade during the winter,” and yet they have iced tea? I don’t get it, but so be it! Read More

  • Following Jesus, experiencing merciful healing

    Why are you a Christian? What is it that has causes you to follow a man who walked the earth about 2,000 years ago, never traveled too far from his home and died a criminal’s death? Why do you go to church on Sundays and, for that matter, why are you reading this column? Read More

  • Sense of perspective in ‘being Catholic first’

    Discussions abound about “being Catholic first” — how our moral vision should judge partisan positions, not vice versa. Also essential for a Catholic view of politics is a sense of perspective, or “taking the long view.” Read More
