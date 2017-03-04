CNS Latest Top Stories

…

Read More

Official appointments from the Office of the Bishop Canonical Administrator Reverend T. Joseph Havrilka is appointed Canonical Administrator of St. John Neumann School, Maryville, while retaining his duties as Pastor of Mother of Perpetual Help Parish, Maryville, effective March 4, 2017. Appointments Concluded Very Reverend Jeffrey H. Goeckner, V.F. concludes his appointment as Canonical Administrator of St. John Neumann School, Maryville, while retaining his duties as Pastor of St. Boniface Parish, Edwardsville, as Dean of the Alton Deanery, and as President of Father McGivney Catholic High School, Glen Carbon, effective March 4, 2017. Reverend Paul A. Habing concludes his appointment